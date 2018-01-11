Professor of Literature
George Mason University
Topic: Dostoyevsky's ethical framework in the 21st century
Professor of Linguistics
University of Arizona
Topic: Monosyllabic and multi-syllabic language division
Executive Director
Education Research Association
Topic: Continuing cultural education in the workforce
Schedule
9/14: 3pm-6pm
Day 1: Welcome meeting for all attendees
9/15: 9am-6pm
Day 2: Workshops & master classes
9/16: 9am-6pm
Day 3: Lectures & panel discussion
Time & Place
Los Angeles Convention Center
1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
9/14/2018 - 9/16/2018
Registration & Tickets
Regular Admission includes all event days.
Gold Admission also includes access to master classes from our distinguished speakers.
Buy tickets to register, and bring your ID to check into the event. See you there!
